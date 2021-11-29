Brian Kelly's remarks about leaving Notre Dame go viral as he's reportedly set to take LSU job

Brian Kelly is reportedly set to leave Notre Dame for LSU, but it's the remarks he gave last week when he was asked about whether he saw himself leaving the school "under his own volition" that are gaining attention.

After leading Notre Dame to an 11-1 record in 2021, Yahoo Sports reported Kelly was set to become the next head coach at LSU taking over for Ed Orgeron. When the USC job was still open, Kelly had been rumored to be interested in taking over the position. It appears now he’s going to be the next LSU coach.

"No, no," he had said when asked if he would ever coach another team.

"I mean, I think Mike Tomlin had the best line. Unless that fairy godmother comes by with that $250 million check, my wife would want to take a look at it first. I’d have to run it by her."

It’s unclear how much Kelly would be paid once the deal is finalized. Kelly was referencing Tomlin’s response when the Pittsburgh Steelers coach was linked to the USC job earlier this month. Tomlin said there was "not a booster with a big enough blank check."

Kelly, 60, coached at Central Michigan and Cincinnati before he left the Bearcats for the Notre Dame opening. Kelly replaced Charlie Weis before the start of the 2010 season and helped get Notre Dame back to prominence.

In 2012, Notre Dame got to the BCS Championship only to lose to Alabama 42-14. Kelly and Notre Dame would reach the College Football Playoff twice but fail to win in either appearance.

Notre Dame was also hit with NCAA penalties. In 2014, the school discovered that an athletic trainer was providing impermissible benefits. The school self-reported the violation, and the NCAA determined the school needed to vacate the 2012 and 2013 victories.

Kelly led the school to nine bowl games during his tenure only missing out during the 2016 season after a 4-8 record. The team is 11-1 in 2021 with a major bowl game waiting.

He is 113-40 all-time at Notre Dame and has the most wins for a coach in school history.