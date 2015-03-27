Brewers shoot for another win at U.S. Cellular Field

The Milwaukee Brewers will try to win their third straight game this afternoon when they take on the Chicago White Sox in the second game of a weekend series at U.S. Cellular Field.

Friday night's matchup was a classic pitchers' duel, with the teams scoreless after nine innings. The Brewers capitalized in the top of the 10th with a Rickie Weeks RBI single and captured the 1-0 win.

Zack Greinke (8-2) pitched nine shutout innings in the victory, allowing just three hits and one walk. It was a huge performance for the right-hander, as he has notoriously struggled on the road, coming into the contest with a 4.96 ERA away from Miller Park.

"I felt better as the game went on," Greinke said. "I was a little off and on early. Got some breaks. Some line drives hit at people and then I kind of settle in a bit."

John Axford bounced back from a blown save on Tuesday to earn his 13th save of the season.

Chris Sale continued his fantastic season, matching Greinke pitch-for-pitch, allowing just four hits, one walk, and no earned runs in eight innings of work while striking out seven. His 2.24 ERA is tops in the American League.

Addison Reed pitched a scoreless ninth inning before Jesse Crain (1-1) gave up the go-ahead run in the tenth.

It was the seventh time this season that the White Sox have been shut out.

The Brewers will send Randy Wolf to the mound this afternoon, as he attempts to bring down his inflated 5.11 ERA and win his first game since April 30.

The southpaw has been pitching better of late, allowing three earned runs or fewer in four of his last six starts. He struggled on Monday in a 7-6 loss to the Blue Jays, however, surrendering eight hits and four earned runs in 6 2/3 innings of work.

Despite being a 14-year veteran, Wolf has only faced the White Sox twice before, sporting an 0-1 record with a 5.40 ERA in 10 innings.

The White Sox will answer with righty Dylan Axelrod, who will be starting in place of the injured Philip Humber. Humber was placed on the disabled list Friday with a right elbow flexor strain.

Axelrod, who made his major league debut last season, appeared in three games for the White Sox earlier this year and lost his only start to Detroit on May 6. He had been 5-4 with a 3.18 ERA and 66 strikeouts in 68 innings at Triple- A.

"It's an opportunity for me to do what I've done and prove myself for a little bit of an extended time," said Axelrod.