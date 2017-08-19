Brewers reinstate Vogt from disabled list

The Milwaukee Brewers have reinstated catcher Stephen Vogt from the 10-day disabled list, the team announced Friday. Fellow catcher Andrew Susac has been placed on the 10-day disabled list with a right trapezius strain.

Vogt has beenon the disabled list with a left knee sprain after a collision at the plate with Pittsburgh's Chad Kuhl on July 18. Since being claimed off waivers by the Brewers on June 25, Vogt owns a .250/.313./679 slash line with four homers and nine RBI in 12 games and eight starts.

Susac has appeared in two games for the Brewers this season, fanning four times in six at-bats.