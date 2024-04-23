Expand / Collapse search
Milwaukee Brewers

Brewers pitcher Jakob Junis hospitalized after being struck in the neck with a ball during batting practice

The Brewers said Jakob Junis was 'conscious, alert and responsive'

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
Published
Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Jakob Junis was hospitalized before Monday’s game against the Pittsburgh Pirates after he was struck in the neck by a ball during batting practice, the team announced on social media. 

Junis, who went on the 15-day injured list earlier this month because of a shoulder impingement, left PNC Park in an ambulance after he was hit while standing in the outfield. 

Jakob Junis carted off the field

Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Jakob Junis is wheeled to an ambulance in the outfield of PNC Park after being hit by a ball during batting practice before a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Pittsburgh, Monday, April 22, 2024.  (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

"Brewers pitcher Jakob Junis was hit in the neck by a batted ball during batting practice," the team said on X. 

"He is conscious, alert and responsive. He was sent to the hospital for further evaluation." 

According to The Associated Press, Junis remained down on the ground for about 20 minutes while being attended to by medical staff. He was reportedly struck by a ball off the bat of Pirates infielder Alika Williams.

Jakob Junis treated by staff

Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Jakob Junis is tended to as he lies in the outfield of PNC Park after being hit by a ball during batting practice before a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Pittsburgh, Monday, April 22, 2024. Junis was taken from the field in an ambulance.  (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Junis, 31, is 38-45 with a 4.63 ERA in eight seasons with the Kansas City Royals, San Francisco Giants and Milwaukee.

In his lone start against the Minnesota Twins this season, Junis allowed one run and three hits in four innings.

Jakob Junis pitches

Jakob Junis #35 of the Milwaukee Brewers pitches during the game between the Minnesota Twins and the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field on Tuesday, April 2, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.  (Aaron Gash/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.