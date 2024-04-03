Expand / Collapse search
Milwaukee Brewers

Brewers pitcher lands on injured list after food poisoning leads to bizarre concussion

Trevor Megill fell and hit his head after fainting

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
The Milwaukee Brewers placed relief pitcher Trevor Megill on the injured list on Wednesday, but not for an injury he suffered on the diamond.

Megill was placed on the seven-day concussion IL on Wednesday, retroactive to Sunday, after a fall while in a store.

The 6-foot-8 right-hander apparently got food poisoning during the team's season-opening series in New York against the Mets, which ailed him so much that he fainted.

Trevor Megill

Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Trevor Megill (29) throws a pitch during the first inning against the Miami Marlins at American Family Field.  (Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports)

"He ended up fainting in a phone store… fainted, fell on the ground, hit his head…" Brewers manager Pat Murphy said on Wednesday. "He called our people and let them know. We evaluated him the next morning, and it was a concussion."

"This one’s scary," Murphy added. "I guess he hadn’t had much in his system."

Megill had a scoreless inning of work in each of his two appearances in Queens. His brother, Tylor, is a starting pitcher for the Mets. He, too, is on the injured list with a shoulder injury.

Trevor Megill pitching

Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Trevor Megill (29) pitches against the Philadelphia Phillies in the seventh inning at American Family Field.  (Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports)

He went 1-0 with a 3.63 ERA in 31 appearances for the Brewers last year while striking out 52 in 34.2 innings.

With the move retroactive to earlier in the week, Megill could return to the 26-man roster on Sunday.

Milwaukee swept their three-game series against New York and split their two-game set against the Minnesota Twins, their first at home in the young 2024 season.

Trevor Megill delivering

Milwaukee Brewers relief pitcher Trevor Megill (29) throws a pitch against the Philadelphia Phillies in the sixth inning at Citizens Bank Park.  (Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports)

This is Megill's fourth big league season — in his previous two, he struggled big-time, pitching to a 6.03 ERA.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.