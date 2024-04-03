Brewers pitcher lands on injured list after food poisoning leads to bizarre concussion

The Milwaukee Brewers placed relief pitcher Trevor Megill on the injured list on Wednesday, but not for an injury he suffered on the diamond.

Megill was placed on the seven-day concussion IL on Wednesday, retroactive to Sunday, after a fall while in a store.

The 6-foot-8 right-hander apparently got food poisoning during the team's season-opening series in New York against the Mets, which ailed him so much that he fainted.

"He ended up fainting in a phone store… fainted, fell on the ground, hit his head…" Brewers manager Pat Murphy said on Wednesday. "He called our people and let them know. We evaluated him the next morning, and it was a concussion."

"This one’s scary," Murphy added. "I guess he hadn’t had much in his system."

Megill had a scoreless inning of work in each of his two appearances in Queens. His brother, Tylor, is a starting pitcher for the Mets. He, too, is on the injured list with a shoulder injury.

He went 1-0 with a 3.63 ERA in 31 appearances for the Brewers last year while striking out 52 in 34.2 innings.

With the move retroactive to earlier in the week, Megill could return to the 26-man roster on Sunday.

Milwaukee swept their three-game series against New York and split their two-game set against the Minnesota Twins, their first at home in the young 2024 season.

This is Megill's fourth big league season — in his previous two, he struggled big-time, pitching to a 6.03 ERA.

