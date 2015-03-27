Brewers' Marcum scratched from Tuesday's start

Brewers pitcher Shaun Marcum, who was projected to start Tuesday night's game against Toronto, will miss the contest due to tightness in his right elbow.

Marcum, who is 5-3 with a 3.39 earned run average this season, missed a significant amount of the 2008 season and the entire 2009 season recovering from Tommy John surgery on the same elbow.

The Brewers have not announced who will start Tuesday's game or if the team will make any roster moves.