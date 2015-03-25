Brewers' Lohse to miss next start

Brewers veteran pitcher Kyle Lohse will miss his next start on Saturday against the Pirates with what manager Ron Roenicke called "irritation" in his right elbow.

Lohse signed a three-year, $33 million contract with the Brewers one week before the start of the 2013 season. He went 16-3 with a 2.86 ERA in 33 starts for the Cardinals last season.

Lohse has a 1-5 record despite a decent 3.79 ERA, mostly because he has the worst run support (2.11 runs per game) of the 59 National League starters who qualify.

Mike Fiers will replace Lohse in the rotation at Miller Park on Saturday. Lohse is tentatively scheduled to return to the rotation next week for one of the Brewers' games at Minnesota.

Fiers is 1-2 with a 5.93 ERA in eight games (one start) for the Brewers this season.