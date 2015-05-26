Brewers' Gomez takes 97-mph pitch off helmet

Flushing, NY (SportsNetwork.com) - Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Carlos Gomez was hit by a 97-mph pitch from Mets rookie Noah Syndergaard during Sunday's game at Citi Field.

Syndergaard originally showed pinpoint control in his second career start, holding the Brewers to just one hit with one walk over the first five innings.

After giving up a leadoff single to Luis Sardinas, however, Syndergaard let a pitch get away from him, and Gomez turned just in time to avoid being hit in the face. The ball hit his left earflap and sent me face-first into the dirt.

Gomez stayed on the ground and walked to the dugout under his own power after undergoing several tests.