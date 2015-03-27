Brewers claim RHP Leon off waivers; OF Morgan, RHP Loe decline minor league assignments

The Milwaukee Brewers say outfielder Nyjer Morgan and right-hander Kameron Loe have declined their minor league assignments and elected to become free agents.

The club also claimed right-hander Arcenio Leon off waivers from Houston on Friday, and outrighted first baseman Travis Ishikawa to Triple-A Nashville.

Morgan was outrighted to Nashville on Thursday. He hit .304 while helping Milwaukee win the NL Central in 2011, but slumped to .239 this year and the Brewers failed to make the playoffs.

Ishikawa batted .257 with four homers and 30 RBIs in 94 games in his first season with Milwaukee.

Leon has never pitched in a major league game. He was 3-2 with a 4.38 ERA in 44 games for Double-A Corpus Christi this season.