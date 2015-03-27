Brett Frank to lead Ole Miss program

Brett Frank has been named Ole Miss's acting women's basketball coach for the upcoming season.

Wednesday's announcement comes four days following the dismissal of head coach Adrian Wiggins and two other staff members, assistant coach Kenya Landers and director of basketball operations Michael Landers.

The change in personnel was made after the athletic department revealed that an investigation over impermissible recruiting contacts and academic misconduct was being conducted.

"We believe Brett is the leader and stabilizing presence our team and program needs during this difficult time," Ole Miss athletic director Ross Bjork said in a statement. "I have been impressed with how our team has responded to Brett and the staff during the past few days. In addition, our players expressed great support for Brett, and we are confident he has the strength and love for our student-athletes necessary to lead them athletically, academically and socially. I want to thank the entire Ole Miss family for the support expressed for our team and program."

Frank has been part of five NCAA Tournament appearances during his 17 years in coaching. Prior to arriving at Ole Miss, Frank spent nine years on Fresno State's staff.