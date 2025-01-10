Brett Favre praises Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman for response to ESPN’s ‘terrible’ question on race

Notre Dame is on its way to making history after defeating Penn State in the Orange Bowl on Thursday night to advance to its first national championship game since the 2012 season, with the hopes of winning its first title in nearly 40 years.

However, after the Fighting Irish’s victory, head coach Marcus Freeman was asked by ESPN reporter Molly McGrath how much the win meant as it relates to him becoming the first Black head coach to reach a title game.

Freeman, who fielded similar questions in the lead up to this game, refocused the conversation on his team and the significance of their win.

"You know, I’ve said this before, I don't ever want to take attention away from the team. It is an honor, and I hope all coaches – minorities, Black, Asian, White, it doesn't matter – great people continue to get opportunities to lead young men like this."

He continued, "But this ain’t about me, this is about us. And we’re going to celebrate what we’ve done because it’s something special."

Some on social media took issue with the question. Among those critics was NFL Hall of Famer Brett Favre, who praised Freeman for his response.

"Terrible question but great response by Notre Dame head coach," Favre wrote in a post on X. "Sports should bring people together not separate."

Freeman has fielded similar questions about his race and the significance of his achievements since defeating Georgia in the Sugar Bowl last week. Each time, he has recentered the focus on the achievements of the program.

"You’re grateful to be a part of this opportunity, and you’re grateful anytime your name is mentioned with being the first, but you don’t want to take away from how we got to this point, and I’m talking about your team and everybody that put the work in to get your program to this point and those that have come before you," he said during a press conference early this week.

"Again, this isn’t about me. This isn’t about one person. It takes a team, it takes a program, and it takes a lot of people committing to something bigger than themselves to put your team in a position to be here. I understand that, and I'm very grateful for it," he continued.

Freeman added that his achievements creating more opportunities for the future generation of coaches is "great," but he added that "the attention on one person takes away what really gives your program a chance to get here."

The focus for Notre Dame will now be on Friday night’s Cotton Bowl Classic. Ohio State will take on Texas and the winner will advance to the College Football Playoff national championship game where they will face Notre Dame on Jan. 20.