Brees, Saints sharp in win over Raiders

Drew Brees went 14-for-18 for 202 yards and a touchdown as the New Orleans Saints defeated the Oakland Raiders, 28-20, on Friday.

Mark Ingram rushed nine times for 30 yards and a touchdown for New Orleans, which edged the Chiefs, 17-13, in their preseason opener last week.

The Saints, who are transitioning from a 4-3 defense to a 3-4 defense under newly appointed defensive coordinator Rob Ryan, limited the Raiders to just 185 total yards and recorded seven sacks and a safety.

Matt Flynn was 12-for-16 for 124 yards and a touchdown while Darren McFadden ran five times for 17 yards for Oakland, which narrowly defeated the Cowboys, 19-17, in their preseason opener a week ago.

Garrett Hartley scored on the Saints' opening drive, booting a 53-yard field goal. On their next drive, Ingram pushed forward from two yards out for the score. Near the end of the first quarter, Brees connected on a 16-yard touchdown pass to Kenny Stills.

In the second, Hartley split the uprights from 31 and 30 yards out to give the Saints a 23-0 advantage. However, Flynn found Denarius Moore for an 18-yard touchdown as the first half was coming to a close.

Late in the third, the Saints were on their own 10-yard line after they opened their drive with a 10-yard offensive holding penalty. Backup quarterback Seneca Wallace was sacked by David Bass at the 1-yard line and fumbled, which was recovered by Ryan Robinson for a touchdown.

A 46-yard field goal by Eddy Carmona with 19 seconds left in the period brought Oakland within six. Sebastian Janikowski drilled a field goal from 50 yards out on Oakland's first drive in the fourth to cut the deficit to 23-20.

Midway through the period, the Raiders had their backs against the wall at the 1-yard line and Jamize Olawale was tackled by Will Herring in his own end zone for a safety.

Hartley sealed the game on the ensuing possession with a 28-yard field goal.