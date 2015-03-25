Brazil's sports tribunal denies Vasco da Gama's request to annul match marked by fan violence

Brazil's sports tribunal has denied Vasco da Gama's request to annul the match marked by fan violence in the final round of the Brazilian league.

Vasco was relegated after losing 5-1 to Atletico Paranaense last Sunday. The team asked the tribunal to invalidate the match because the referee did not follow regulations when he waited 73 minutes to restart the game after a brawl in the stands. Tournament regulations say the maximum time is 60 minutes.

Vasco, which can still appeal, said it wasn't safe to keep playing after the fan fighting left four people seriously injured.

It is the second time in five years the four-time national champions have been relegated to the second division.