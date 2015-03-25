Brazilian government wants to improve services for tourists coming to 2014 World Cup

The Brazilian government wants to improve services for the nearly 600,000 international visitors and 3 million local tourists expected at next year's World Cup.

A committee that includes officials from several parts of the government areas has been meeting regularly to discuss ways to better accommodate the visitors.

Some measures have already been agreed upon, including the creation and renovation of more than 100 stations to attend to tourists in the 12 host cities.

The government's efforts come in addition to its ongoing fight against high hotel and airline costs during the tournament.