Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Sports
Published
Last Update September 19, 2015

Brazilian government wants to improve services for tourists coming to 2014 World Cup

By | Associated Press
Brazil's Sports Minister Aldo Rebelo adjusts his glasses during a news conference in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Monday, Oct. 28, 2013. Rebelo is not expecting waves of protests during the World Cup next year, saying the Brazilian people will be more worried about celebrating the tournament than complaining of its cost. (AP Photo/Andre Penner)

Brazil's Sports Minister Aldo Rebelo adjusts his glasses during a news conference in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Monday, Oct. 28, 2013. Rebelo is not expecting waves of protests during the World Cup next year, saying the Brazilian people will be more worried about celebrating the tournament than complaining of its cost. (AP Photo/Andre Penner) (The Associated Press)

SAO PAULO – The Brazilian government wants to improve services for the nearly 600,000 international visitors and 3 million local tourists expected at next year's World Cup.

A committee that includes officials from several parts of the government areas has been meeting regularly to discuss ways to better accommodate the visitors.

Some measures have already been agreed upon, including the creation and renovation of more than 100 stations to attend to tourists in the 12 host cities.

The government's efforts come in addition to its ongoing fight against high hotel and airline costs during the tournament.