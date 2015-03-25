Brazilian basketball Hall of Famer Oscar recovering from 2nd operation to treat brain tumor

Hall of Fame basketball player Oscar Schmidt is recovering from a second brain operation to treat cancer.

Doctors say the 55-year-old former Brazilian star is doing well but is undergoing chemotherapy to try to contain a malign tumor in his brain. He first underwent surgery in 2011, when doctors said the tumor was benign, but another operation was needed last month after the tumor started to grow again.

Oscar led Brazil to an improbable gold medal in the 1987 Pan American Games, stunning the United States in the final. The ceremony for his induction into the Hall of Fame is scheduled for September.

Doctor Marcos de Queiroz Teles Gomes told the Estado de S. Paulo newspaper on Wednesday that Oscar "will be in condition" to attend the ceremony.