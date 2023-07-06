Expand / Collapse search
Brazil
Published

Brazil women's soccer team supports Iran protesters with message on side of plane ahead of World Cup

Pictures of Mahsa Amini and Amir Nasr Azadani were seen on the team's plane

By Scott Thompson | Fox News
The Brazilian women’s soccer team has arrived in Australia ahead of the FIFA Women’s World Cup, which begins on July 20, and they came with a message. 

The team’s plane landed in Brisbane on Wednesday morning, but it wasn’t your standard aircraft: It had a message for Iranian protesters on its sides and tail. 

Pictures of Mahsa Amini, who died after being detained by Iran’s "morality police," and Amir Nasr Azadani, a former soccer player who was sentenced to 26 years in prison for taking part in protests following Amini’s death, were seen on the tail of the aircraft. 

Yasmim looks on field

Yasmim of Brazil during the match against Germany at Max-Morlock-Stadion on April 11, 2023, in Nuremberg. (Harry Langer/DeFodi Images via Getty Images)

There were also two messages written on the side of the plane, the first reading, "No woman should be forced to cover her head," and the second saying, "No man should be hanged for saying this."

Amini’s death occurred last September, and it became the premise behind nationwide protests against the country’s treatment of women. 

Amini was allegedly arrested for not wearing a hijab in accordance with Iran’s standards. Law enforcement for Iran said Amini had a heart attack, which led to her death, at the police station where she was being held, though eyewitnesses say she was severely beaten and perished due to police brutality. 

Azadani was sentenced due to alleged involvement in the murder of three Basij officers, though the death penalty was overturned. 

Kathellen looks on field

Brazi'ls Kathellen on the field during the women's international friendly against Germany at Max-Morlock-Stadion on April 11, 2023, in Nuremberg. (Harry Langer/DeFodi Images via Getty Images)

Azadani’s case went viral, with many condemning that it was even on the table. 

And clearly it has not been forgotten, at least from one of the top teams in the tournament set to take place across Australia and New Zealand.

After making their entrance well known, Brazil will now focus on preparation for their first group stage matchup against Panama on July 24 at 7 a.m. ET. 

Brazil women's soccer team poses for picture

Players pose prior to the match between Brazil and Germany at Max-Morlock-Stadion on April 11, 2023, in Nuremberg. (Harry Langer/DeFodi Images via Getty Images)

France and Jamaica are also in their group. 

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.