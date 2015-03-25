Brazil Sports Minister Aldo Rebelo to stay during World Cup after request from president

Brazil Sports Minister Aldo Rebelo says he will stay at his job next year after agreeing to a request from President Dilma Rousseff.

Rebelo is the government official in charge of preparations for the 2014 World Cup and the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics.

He announced Wednesday he would likely resign in December to run for Sao Paulo state governor. But the sports ministry said Friday that Rebelo accepted the request from the president.

Rebelo would have been leaving just as Brazil has to deliver the last six of the 12 World Cup stadiums that will be used next year. FIFA says all venues must be ready by December.

Presidential elections will be held after the World Cup, so it's uncertain if he will stay for the Olympics.