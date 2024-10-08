Brawl at Alabama high school football game results in quarterback being dismissed, parents charged: report

A brawl at a high school football game in Alabama has led to criminal charges for two parents, while the quarterback of one team has since been taken off the roster and suspended from his school, according to multiple reports.

Two Citronelle football parents, Chris Edmunds and Stephen Byrd, were arrested and charged with disorderly conduct after a wild brawl between the two men broke out in the stands after the Wildcats’ 14-7 win over UMS-Wright on Friday, according to WKRG.

Video obtained by the outlet shows the two parents getting into a verbal altercation. According to the report, Byrd allegedly lunged at Edmunds as the two were separated. Edmunds can then be seen punching Byrd.

The video also shows Edmunds’ son, Wildcats quarterback Daylon Edmunds, running toward the stands before allegedly punching Byrd.

"While this is a disappointing situation, it is not a reflection of the Citronelle community, school and football program," Citronelle Police Chief Chris McLean told WKRG. "Coach Jason Rowell has worked hard to build the Wildcat program the right way; this was a situation in the stands between individuals who chose to begin a fight."

According to the report, Daylon was suspended from the Alabama school for a week and removed from the school’s football team.

Mobile County Public Schools District Athletic Director Brad Lowell called the incident a "minor altercation" in a statement to the outle, and added that the district is "investigating and will handle it in accordance with our policies and procedures."

Citronelle’s athletic director could not immediately be reached for comment.

WKRG reported Monday that both parents have posted bond. Edmunds told the outlet that while his son should be held accountable, he feels removing him from the team was "overboard."