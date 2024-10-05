1 dead after shooting at youth football game in Colorado, police say

A shooting during a Pop Warner football game in the parking lot of a Colorado school left one person dead.

A fight broke out during a youth football game near the Atlas Preparatory School in Colorado Springs at around 2:30 p.m. local time on Saturday, according to multiple reports.

The fight apparently escalated into becoming fatal.

Youth games were scheduled on the field from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., the Denver Gazette reported, citing the Pikes Peak Pop Warner Youth Football and Cheer website.

The victim was reportedly identified only as a 29-year-old male, according to reports.

The CEO of the school, Brittney Stroh, wrote in a Facebook post that the school's fields and facilities are rented out by "external groups" on the weekend, confirming an incident had occurred on their grounds.

"Today, during one of those games hosted by an external group, a fight broke out, ending in the loss of a person’s life. While this took place on Atlas’s grounds, neither Atlas nor any of its students were involved or affected. Our condolences go out to the family and friends affected by this tragedy.

"The Colorado Springs Police Department is handling this incident. It is an ongoing investigation. We will update here if we have any additional information as it pertains to our Atlas families."

The Pop Warner league said the incident was "not related to our teams."

"[The incident] involved two individuals with prior personal issues who do not have children in our league and do not participate in any coaching or volunteer roles," the league said in a statement, via KOAA in Colorado. "The safety of our athletes and their families is our top priority, and we are implementing additional measures to ensure their continued safety in the future. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims' family during this difficult time."

No suspect is in custody, Colorado Springs police said in a statement to Fox News Digital.

