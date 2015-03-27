Bravo departs Sporting for Cruz Azul

Omar Bravo has parted ways with Major League Soccer and Sporting Kansas City to return to his native Mexico to play with Cruz Azul, it was announced Monday.

Bravo had signed with Sporting in August 2010 as the second Designated Player in club history, but leaves after just one season in America.

"I want to thank Peter [Vermes], the Sporting Kansas City ownership and MLS for a great opportunity and experience during the memorable 2011 season," he said in a statement. "For personal reasons, I am returning to the Primera Division, but I do not want to rule out a return to Sporting K.C. and MLS.

"The quality of play in MLS is high and rapidly rising so I feel well prepared for my new challenge. I look forward to following Sporting K.C.'s continued success and to continuing my promotion of Livestrong and MLS."

Bravo started 26 games for Sporting, contributing nine goals and two assists for one of the most potent offenses in the 2011 season.