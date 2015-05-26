Braves sign RHP Masset

Atlanta, GA (SportsNetwork.com) - The Atlanta Braves agreed to terms with free agent right-handed pitcher Nick Masset on a major league contract Tuesday.

Masset was designated for assignment by Miami over the weekend when starter Henderson Alvarez was activated off the 15-day disabled list. After he cleared waivers, he elected free agency rather than accept an assignment to Triple-A New Orleans.

The 33-year-old veteran allowed two earned runs in 9 2/3 innings with six strikeouts and a walk for the Marlins in 2015. In his eight-year major league career with the Rangers, White Sox, Reds, Rockies and Marlins, Masset owns a 3.97 ERA and 327 strikeouts in 387 2/3 innings.

To make room on the active roster, Atlanta optioned right-handed pitcher Cody Martin to Triple-A Gwinnett and also designated righty John Cornely for assignment.