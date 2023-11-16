Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Atlanta Braves

Braves' Ronald Acuña Jr wins first MVP of career, beating out pair of Dodgers players

It is Acuña's first MVP Award and it comes unanimously

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for November 16 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for November 16

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A perennial All-Star finally has an MVP to his name.

Ronald Acuña Jr. on Thursday won his first NL MVP Award of his career, thanks to rewriting the history books. It was a unanimous vote.

The Atlanta Braves outfielder started an exclusive club while leading the major leagues with 217 hits as part of a 104-win team that won the NL East for the sixth consecutive year.

FOLLOW FOX NEWS DIGITAL'S SPORTS COVERAGE ON X

Ronald Acuña Jr. reacts to home run

Ronald Acuna Jr. of the Atlanta Braves celebrates after hitting a home run in the game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C., on Sept. 22. (Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

Entering this year, no player had ever hit 40 home runs while stealing 50 bases in a season. Acuña took it to another level, smashing 41 homers and stealing not 50, not 60, but 73 bases, taking advantage of the larger bags this year.

Acuña also led the majors with 149 runs scored, 383 total bases and a .416 on-base percentage, while his 1.012 OPS led the National League (third in MLB). He also hit .337, the second-best mark in the majors.

His 8.2 WAR was third in baseball, behind now two-time AL MVP Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Angels (10.0) and the Los Angeles Dodgers' Mookie Betts (8.3), who finished second in the vote.

Ronald Acuna Jr hits a homer

The Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuna Jr. reacts after hitting a two-run home run during the game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia on Sept. 12. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

SHOHEI OHTANI WINS SECOND MVP AMID WHAT COULD BE RECORD-BREAKING FREE AGENCY

The 25-year-old outfielder was named an All-Star for the fourth-straight time (outside 2020, in which there was no midsummer classic) and earned his third Silver Slugger Award. His 106 RBI were a career-high.

Acuña's previous best finish in the voting had been his fifth-place finish in 2019, just his second season in the majors. He certainly would have been in the race in 2021 had he not torn his ACL in his 82nd game of the season.

Acuña was limited to 119 games last year while still recovering from that injury, and he hit just .266/.351/.413, all career-lows. But everyone knows a fully healthy Acuña can do damage.

Ronald Acuña Jr. celebrates home run

Ronald Acuna Jr. of the Atlanta Braves gestures after hitting a home run in the game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C., on Sept. 22. (Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

SUBSCRIBE TO THE FOX NEWS SPORTS HUDDLE NEWSLETTER

Acuña's former teammate, Freddie Freeman, now a teammate of Betts on the Los Angeles Dodgers, finished third, as Betts received all 30 second-place votes.

Fox News' Scott Thompson contributed to this report.