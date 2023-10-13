Braves' Orlando Arcia trolls Phillies fans during elimination game after shot at Bryce Harper

The Philadelphia Phillies got the last laugh Thursday night against the NL East rival Atlanta Braves.

After Bryce Harper was doubled up to end Game 2 of the NLDS , Orlando Arcia said, "Atta boy, Harper," taking a shot at the two-time MVP in celebration of the victory.

When Harper went deep in Game 3, he stared down Arcia as he rounded the bases. Philadelphia won the series Thursday, and players were spotted with T-shirts that said "Atta Boy Harper" during their clubhouse celebration.

Arcia became public enemy No. 1 in the City of Brotherly Love and was heavily booed every time his name was announced in Games 3 and 4.

The trolling didn't stop in Game 4, but Arcia decided to have some fun with the fans in the middle of an elimination game

Arcia was caught on video making hand signals, laughing and yelling at several Phillies fans seated near the Braves' dugout.

At one point, Arcia even stuck his tongue out at fans while inside the dugout, mocking the Philly faithful. When that happened, Ronald Acuña Jr. twice turned him around to face the field and get his focus on the game.

It seemed like an about-face from Arcia, who was critical of the media for reporting his comments about Harper. It even created debate among media members about clubhouse confidentiality. Then, Arcia seemed to embrace the villain persona.

The Phillies face the Arizona Diamondbacks in the National League Championship Series for a shot at their second straight pennant.