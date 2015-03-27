Braves' Jurrjens has inflamation in shoulder

An MRI on Braves pitcher Jair Jurrjens ' right shoulder has revealed inflammation but no structural problems.

The Braves say team orthopedist Dr. Xavier Duralde has prescribed a week of rest and treatment for Jurrjens following Wednesday's MRI. Jurrjens is expected to start throwing next week.

Braves pitchers and catchers report to spring training on Friday.

Duralde says the MRI showed anterior shoulder inflammation. He says the structure of the shoulder and labrum looked normal.

Jurrjens says he made an awkward throw while working out last week, causing lingering discomfort. He was 14-10 and ranked third in the NL with a 2.60 ERA last season.