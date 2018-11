Atlanta, GA (SportsNetwork.com) - The Atlanta Braves agreed to terms with pitcher James Russell on a one-year contract for the 2015 season, avoiding arbitration.

Russell, 29, was traded to the Braves from the Cubs last July and finished the season with an 0-2 record and a 2.97 earned run average over 66 games.

Over five seasons, the left-hander has compiled a 10-16 record with a 3.74 ERA and 219 strikeouts over 338 appearances.