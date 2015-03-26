Braves activate Jurrjens

Atlanta Braves pitcher Jair Jurrjens has been day disabled list after recovering from a strained right knee.

Jurrjens last pitched on August 1, taking the loss in a 5-3 setback to Washington. He is scheduled to start Wednesday's contest against San Francisco.

The right-hander enters the game with a record of 12-4 and a 2.63 earned run average in 20 starts this season. He carried a 1.87 ERA into the All-Star break, but has been roughed up for 16 runs over 23 innings in four starts since.

Tuesday night's starter, Randall Delgado, was optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett to open a roster spot. Delgado worked six innings of one-hit, one-run ball in Atlanta's 2-1, 11-inning win on Tuesday.