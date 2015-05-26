Braun hits solo homer, grand slam as Brewers beat Reds

Cincinnati, OH (SportsNetwork.com) - Ryan Braun hit a pair of homers, including a grand slam in the eighth inning, as the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Cincinnati Reds 8-3 to avoid a three-game sweep.

Braun went 3-for-5 with five RBI for the major league-worst Brewers, who ended a seven-game road losing streak and improved to 5-17 overall. Adam Lind and Khris Davis hit solo homers.

"It's nice to get a win," Braun said. "We've been playing terribly in all phases of the game."

Milwaukee starter Matt Garza (2-3) allowed two runs on five hits over 6 2/3 innings. He struck out four and walked two.

Todd Frazier, Tucker Barnhart and Jay Bruce hit solo homers for the Reds. Michael Lorenzen (0-1) gave up three solo home runs over five innings in his MLB debut. The right-hander gave up eight hits while striking out five and walking one.

"It's a process of learning how to pitch up here and be successful," Reds manager Bryan Price said of Lorenzen.

The Reds jumped out to a 1-0 lead on Frazier's homer in the first. But Lind and Davis homered in the second to put Milwaukee in front for good.

The Brewers had a chance to increase their lead in the fourth. Aramis Ramirez doubled, Davis walked and Hector Gomez singled to load the bases with one out. But Garza struck out swinging and Jean Segura grounded out to keep it 2-1.

Braun and Barnhart hit solo homers for their respective teams in the fifth.

Milwaukee put the game out of reach with a five-run eighth. Jumbo Diaz loaded the bases before recording the first out of the inning. After Logan Schafer was hit by a pitch to force in a run, Braun cleared the left-center field wall for his fourth career grand slam.

Game Notes

Lind extended his hitting streak to eight games ... Garza improved to 4-3 lifetime against Cincinnati ... The Reds moved pitcher Homer Bailey to the 60- day disabled list and placed relief pitcher Manny Parra on the 15-day disabled list with a strained neck ... Lorenzen had his contract selected from Triple-A Louisville, where he went 2-1 with a 2.84 ERA in three starts this season.