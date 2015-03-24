Brandon Knight's late 3-point play rallies Bucks to 93-92 win, handing Grizzlies 1st loss

next Image 1 of 2

Brandon Knight converted a three-point play with 1.1 seconds remaining Saturday night to rally the Milwaukee Bucks to a 93-92 victory over Memphis, handing the Grizzlies their first loss of the season after six consecutive victories.

Zach Randolph's layup put Memphis ahead 91-90 with 1:29 remaining. With 15.6 seconds left, Bucks center Larry Sanders had his shot from underneath the basket blocked by Marc Gasol, with the ball initially going out of bounds to Milwaukee. After an officials' review, however, the ball was awarded to Memphis.

Mike Conley was fouled with 8 seconds remaining, but missed the first free throw and made the second to make it 92-90.

On the ensuing possession, Knight went to work from the top of the lane and then scored on a drive down the left side, drawing a foul from Courtney Lee. Knight then hit the winning free throw.