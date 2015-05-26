Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Sports
Published
Last Update May 2, 2016

Brandon Bollig and Raphael Diaz score rare goals to lead Flames over Jets 5-2

By | Associated Press
  • bf4718bc-
    Image 1 of 2

    Calgary Flames Mason Raymond, right, celebrates his goal with teammate Sven Baertschi, from Switzerland, during second period of an NHL hockey game in Calgary, Alberta, Monday, Feb. 2, 2015. (AP Photo/The Canadian Press, Jeff McIntosh) (The Associated Press)

  • c24c35a2-
    Image 2 of 2

    Winnipeg Jets Chris Thorburn, right, checks Calgary Flames David Jones during first period of an NHL hockey game in Calgary, Alberta, Monday, Feb. 2, 2015. (AP Photo/The Canadian Press, Jeff McIntosh) (The Associated Press)

CALGARY, Alberta – Brandon Bollig and Raphael Diaz scored their first goals of the season as the Calgary Flames beat the Winnipeg Jets 5-2 on Monday night.

With just a one-goal lead heading into the third period, the Flames struck on the power play at 4:24, making it 3-1 when Diaz let a rocket go from the blue line that found the top corner.

Signed as a free agent in the offseason, Diaz scored his first goal in a Flames uniform. His previous goal came against Calgary on March 28, 2014, with the New York Rangers.

Bollig made it 4-1 at 7:23, converting a pass from Joe Colborne for his first goal in 61 games. Bollig was acquired from the Chicago Blackhawks in a trade at last year's NHL draft.