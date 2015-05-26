Brandon Bollig and Raphael Diaz score rare goals to lead Flames over Jets 5-2

next Image 1 of 2

Brandon Bollig and Raphael Diaz scored their first goals of the season as the Calgary Flames beat the Winnipeg Jets 5-2 on Monday night.

With just a one-goal lead heading into the third period, the Flames struck on the power play at 4:24, making it 3-1 when Diaz let a rocket go from the blue line that found the top corner.

Signed as a free agent in the offseason, Diaz scored his first goal in a Flames uniform. His previous goal came against Calgary on March 28, 2014, with the New York Rangers.

Bollig made it 4-1 at 7:23, converting a pass from Joe Colborne for his first goal in 61 games. Bollig was acquired from the Chicago Blackhawks in a trade at last year's NHL draft.