Brady braces for Baltimore, a team that often has his number despite his 5-2 mark vs. Ravens

next Image 1 of 2

prev Image 2 of 2

There's something about the Baltimore Ravens that brings out the worst in Tom Brady.

Against most teams, he plays like one of the NFL's best quarterbacks. Against the Ravens, he gets outplayed by Joe Flacco.

On Sunday, Brady leads the New England Patriots against the Ravens in the AFC championship game for the second straight year. He's 5-2 in his career against them but other statistics are less impressive.

His 58.6 completion percentage and 74.1 passer rating are the lowest against any of his opponents. The Ravens are the only team he's thrown more interceptions against (eight) than touchdowns (seven). And they've sacked him 16 times, one of five teams averaging more than two per game.

___

Online: http://pro32.ap.org/poll and http://twitter.com/AP_NFL