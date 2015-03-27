Bradshaw on Big Ben: "I'm learning not to like him"

Former Pittsburgh Steeler Terry Bradshaw still loves his old team, though not necessarily its beleaguered quarterback.

Asked about Ben Roethlisberger on Monday during a press conference at his charity golf tournament in Shreveport, Louisiana, Hall of Famer and FOX NFL Sunday pregame co-host Terry Bradshaw criticized the Steelers' troubled passer for Roethlisberger's current legal issues over an alleged sexual assault incident with a woman at a Georgia night club last month.

"Our relationship is not any good," Bradshaw told reporters, according to a video linked from www.ktbs.com . "When I told him to park the motorcycle, he got pissed. Then he had the accident, and since then he doesn't like me, and I'm learning not to like him.

"He has got to realize who he is. He is an elite athlete in the National Football League. He's got an image problem right now. Best thing to do is never put yourself in that position again."

Authorities announced Monday that they will not charge Roethlisberger after a college student accused him of sexually assaulting her at a nightclub in early March. Ocmulgee Circuit District Attorney Fred Bright said the 20-year-old student's accusations could not be proven beyond a reasonable doubt, and her lawyer said in a letter that she did not want to press charges.

On Tuesday, Bradshaw elaborated on his thoughts to FOXSports.com:

"Well, I knew when the guy asked me - it was his last question, doesn't that figure? - about Ben it was going to make news. Ben has been unhappy with me ever since I told him to park the bike. Then, when he had the accident, everyone told him that, 'See, Terry was right about that motorcycle.' He doesn't like me. The last time I was around him he wouldn't even shake my hand.

"All I was trying to say is that he's a great athlete in the NFL and he has to realize who he is, to stay away from college bars and being around young women. This second incident has to be a wake-up call for him and for the Steelers, too. They didn't hesitate to get rid of Santonio Holmes and they just gave him away. He's a really great receiver now and Ben is going to miss him next season.

"But knowing the Steelers' organization, they have to be embarrassed by all this. This is two incidents in a row for Ben. I have to believe that he's learned his lesson and this won't happen again."

