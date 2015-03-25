Bradley helps Roma stay perfect

Udine, Italy (SportsNetwork.com) - Roma maintained its perfect start to the Serie A season as Michael Bradley's late goal handed the club a 1-0 defeat of Udinese at the Stadio Friuli on Sunday.

The visitors were dealt a major blow when Maicon was sent off in the 66th minute for a needless foul on Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu, an infraction that resulted in a second booking for the Brazilian.

But Roma persevered and went on to collect all three points as Bradley, who entered the match as a second-half substitute, got on the end of Kevin Strootman's pass to sweep home a shot into the upper corner in the 82nd minute.

Roma, improving to 27 points, stays five points clear at the Serie A summit following Napoli's 2-0 defeat of Torino. Gonzalo Higuain converted a pair of first-half penalties in the win, bringing his total to five goals in Serie A play this term.

Juventus also kept pace with Roma by getting a 2-0 win over Genoa. Arturo Vidal netted the opening goal by converting a penalty kick in the 23rd minute while Carlos Tevez made sure of the victory 13 minutes later, lifting the Old Lady to 22 points.

AC Milan's woes continued as it suffered a disappointing 3-2 loss at Parma. Goals from Alessandro Matri and Matias Auguste Silvestre erased a two-goal deficit, but Marco Parolo's strike in the fourth minute of stoppage time saw Parma come away with the win, keeping Milan on just 11 points for the season.

Juan Guillermo Cuadrado netted a brace in Fiorentina's 2-1 defeat of Chievo on Sunday while Jose Angel Crespo scored the goal in Bologna's 1-0 defeat of Livorno, the club's first league win of the season.

Also on Sunday, Catania and Sassuolo split the points in a 0-0 draw and Lazio claimed a 2-0 win over Cagliari behind second-half goals from Miroslav Klose and Antonio Candreva.