Brad Keselowski leads opening Sprint Cup practice at Kansas Speedway

Friday's opening NASCAR Sprint Cup Series practice session at Kansas Speedway saw the majority of teams focus on qualifying trim throughout the one hour, 25-minute session. However, Joey Logano -- who punched his ticket to the Eliminator Round last weekend -- spent the opening session primarily in race trim looking ahead to Sunday's race.

While Logano was focusing on race trim, teammate and fellow Chase competitor Brad Keselowski was spending the session in qualifying trim. With less than 15 minutes left in the session, Keselowski's No. 2 Team Penske Ford jumped to the top of the speed charts with a lap of 27.785 seconds at 194.349 miles per hour.

Non-Chaser Austin Dillon was second fastest, while Matt Kenseth, Ryan Newman and Brian Scott rounded out the top five.

Martin Truex Jr., Jimmie Johnson, Kurt Busch, Carl Edwards and Kyle Busch made up the rest of the top 10.

Here's how the rest of the Chase drivers made out in the weekend's opening practice session: Dale Earnhardt Jr. (11th) Jeff Gordon (13th), Denny Hamlin (14th), Logano (18th) and Kevin Harvick (27th).

While Harvick spent the session in qualifying trim, he struggled to find speed in the No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Chevrolet.

Qualifying for Sunday's Hollywood Casino 400 is slated for 6:15 p.m. ET, while the Sprint Cup teams will have two additional practice sessions on Saturday.

Take a look at the full practice results below: