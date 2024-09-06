Expand / Collapse search
Boyfriend charged in the shooting death of All-American college gymnast Kara Welsh

Chad Richards is a former member of the UW-Whitewater wrestling team

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
Published
Chad Richards, a former member of the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater wrestling team, has been charged in the shooting death of girlfriend Kara Welsh, who was found dead in his Wisconsin apartment just before midnight Aug. 30. 

Richards, 23, made his initial appearance via video in Walworth County Court Friday. He was charged with first-degree intentional homicide and is facing additional charges of endangering safety by use of a dangerous weapon and disorderly conduct. 

Chad Richards mugshot

The Whitewater Police Department identified the suspect who allegedly killed Kara Welsh as Chad T. Richards, 23, of Loves Park, Ill. (Whitewater Police Department)

Whitewater Police arrived at Richards' apartment Aug. 30 just before midnight and discovered the body of 21-year-old Kara Welsh. Police initially reported that the victim had a gunshot wound and that an altercation between the two took place before the fatal shooting.

But a criminal complaint released Friday revealed that Welsh was shot multiple times. 

Richards placed the 911 call and later told investigators the two were arguing when he said Welsh grabbed his gun from a nightstand. Richards said he wrestled the gun away and shot Welsh because he "feared for his life," the complaint continued.

According to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, 11 spent casings were found inside the apartment, and a medical examiner found that Welsh had eight gunshot wounds to the neck, torso and other areas. 

Kara Welsh

This photo provided by the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater shows UW-Whitewater student Kara Welsh, who was killed Aug. 30, 2024, in an apartment near the university campus.  (University of Wisconsin-Whitewater via AP)

Richards, who is being held on $1 million bond, told investigators Welsh was his girlfriend. 

According to online records, Richards was a member of the UW-Whitewater wrestling team for two seasons between 2020-2022. Welsh also attended UW-Whitewater, where she was a member of the gymnastics team.

"To put into words the impact Kara had on the Warhawk community is impossible," coach Jen Regan said of the national champion and two-time All-American. "A powerful athlete, dedicated teammate and the light in everyone's dark days, Kara truly lifted each and every one of us up in her time as a Warhawk gymnast. There are no words to describe the void we all feel in our hearts, but Kara's legacy will live on through Warhawk gymnastics forever."

Investigators at murder scene in Whitewater, WI

Police at the site of Kara Welsh's murder in Whitewater, Wis. (WKOW)

Welsh was from Plainfield, Illinois, and was majoring in management in the school’s College of Business and Economics. Last year, she won an individual national title on the vault at the NCAA Division III championships.

Richards is due to appear in court Oct. 26 for a preliminary hearing. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.