Boxing great Evander Holyfield floats trilogy fight with Mike Tyson

Evander Holyfield was at the spectacle boxing match between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson on Friday and thought it might be a good idea to get one last lick in the ring.

Paul defeated Tyson via unanimous decision. Tyson, at 58, went all eight rounds with the YouTuber-turned-boxer and later revealed he nearly died from an ulcer issue earlier this year that eventually led to the postponement of the match from July to November.

For Holyfield, he appeared to be ready for a final fight between himself and Tyson.

"The fans want it," Holyfield wrote on Instagram along with a mock-up of a fight poster.

It did not seem like Tyson was interested in fighting the 62-year-old.

"I love you brother, but the trilogy is our friendship," Tyson wrote in the comments section of the post.

Holyfield and Tyson’s friendship has grown since the ear-biting incident in 1997. Holyfield beat Tyson in 1996 via technical knockout.

A third fight does not appear to be in the cards for either man. Tyson’s matchup against Paul was "Iron Mike’s" first sanctioned bout since 2005. Holyfield has not had a sanctioned fight since 2011 against Brian Nielsen.

In a 2022 interview with Fox News Digital, both fighters gave Jake and Logan Paul the stamp of approval as far as their boxing exploits went.

Jake Paul moved to 11-1 with his win over Tyson.