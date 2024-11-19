Expand / Collapse search
©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Boxing great Evander Holyfield floats trilogy fight with Mike Tyson

Tyson lost to Jake Paul on Friday night

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
Mike Tyson slaps Jake Paul hours before epic showdown Video

Mike Tyson slaps Jake Paul hours before epic showdown

Mike Tyson didn't appear to have any time for Jake Paul's antics on Thursday night and he met the YouTuber-turned-boxer with a slap across the face.

Evander Holyfield was at the spectacle boxing match between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson on Friday and thought it might be a good idea to get one last lick in the ring.

Paul defeated Tyson via unanimous decision. Tyson, at 58, went all eight rounds with the YouTuber-turned-boxer and later revealed he nearly died from an ulcer issue earlier this year that eventually led to the postponement of the match from July to November.

Evander Holyfield at Falcons-Steelers

Former boxer Evander Holyfield on the field before a game between the Atlanta Falcons and Pittsburgh Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Dec. 4, 2022. (Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports)

For Holyfield, he appeared to be ready for a final fight between himself and Tyson.

"The fans want it," Holyfield wrote on Instagram along with a mock-up of a fight poster.

It did not seem like Tyson was interested in fighting the 62-year-old.

"I love you brother, but the trilogy is our friendship," Tyson wrote in the comments section of the post.

Mike Tyson throws a punch

Mike Tyson, left, hits Jake Paul during their heavyweight boxing match on Friday, Nov. 15, 2024 in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Holyfield and Tyson’s friendship has grown since the ear-biting incident in 1997. Holyfield beat Tyson in 1996 via technical knockout.

A third fight does not appear to be in the cards for either man. Tyson’s matchup against Paul was "Iron Mike’s" first sanctioned bout since 2005. Holyfield has not had a sanctioned fight since 2011 against Brian Nielsen.

In a 2022 interview with Fox News Digital, both fighters gave Jake and Logan Paul the stamp of approval as far as their boxing exploits went.

Mike Tyson lands a left

Mike Tyson, left, lands a left to Jake Paul during their heavyweight boxing match on Friday, Nov. 15, 2024 in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Jake Paul moved to 11-1 with his win over Tyson.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.