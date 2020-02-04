Boxer Gervonta Davis charged with battery of ex-girlfriend in Florida

Lightweight champion boxer Gervonta Davis turned himself in to Florida police on Tuesday after cellphone video circulated of him getting into a physical fight with a woman in Miami.

Davis, 25, was attending a charity basketball game Saturday while in town for Super Bowl weekend when someone captured video of Davis grabbing his former girlfriend and the mother of his child by the neck and pulling her out of her seat.

Davis has been charged with simple battery domestic violence by the Coral Gables Police Department.

In a post on his Instagram story, Davis admitted to being “aggressive” with his ex-girlfriend but denied hitting her, according to CBS Miami. He reportedly said he would never hurt her.

Davis had been charged with misdemeanor assault in February 2019, according to TMZ. The charge was dismissed after he agreed to a deal with prosecutors to pay restitution to the man he allegedly assaulted. An assault charge was also dropped in 2017 when the accuser decided not to pursue further charges.

Davis, a Baltimore native, is the current WBA world lightweight champion with a 23-0 record.