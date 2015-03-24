Bowling Green overtakes Ball State in the final minute to win 66-64

Spencer Parker scored 22 points, and Richaun Holmes had 17 with 11 rebounds and Bowling Green overtook Ball State in the final minute winning 66-64 on Saturday.

Bowling Green (11-14, 5-7 Mid-American Conference) led all the way until Ball State (4-9, 1-11) took over at 48-47 with 11 minutes remaining in the second half.

Ball State pulled ahead by as many as five points down the stretch and led 64-61 with a minute to play before Spencer Parker made two free throws and Anthony Henderson added a layup and Bowling Green regained the lead 65-64 with 44 seconds remaining. Ball State missed its next two attempts inside and the Falcons added a free throw to pad the victory.

Bowling Green took a 36-32 lead into the break with Ball State staying close by shooting 7 of 14 from the 3-point mark.

Jesse Berry led Ball State with 20 points.