Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Sports
Published
Last Update March 24, 2015

Bowling Green overtakes Ball State in the final minute to win 66-64

By | Associated Press

MUNCIE, Ind. – Spencer Parker scored 22 points, and Richaun Holmes had 17 with 11 rebounds and Bowling Green overtook Ball State in the final minute winning 66-64 on Saturday.

Bowling Green (11-14, 5-7 Mid-American Conference) led all the way until Ball State (4-9, 1-11) took over at 48-47 with 11 minutes remaining in the second half.

Ball State pulled ahead by as many as five points down the stretch and led 64-61 with a minute to play before Spencer Parker made two free throws and Anthony Henderson added a layup and Bowling Green regained the lead 65-64 with 44 seconds remaining. Ball State missed its next two attempts inside and the Falcons added a free throw to pad the victory.

Bowling Green took a 36-32 lead into the break with Ball State staying close by shooting 7 of 14 from the 3-point mark.

Jesse Berry led Ball State with 20 points.