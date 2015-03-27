Boston's Beckett dominates Yankees, Red Sox win 4-0

BOSTON (Reuters) - Boston starter Josh Beckett looked back to his best on Sunday, delivering a dominant two-hitter performance to lead the Red Sox to a 4-0 victory over bitter rivals the New York Yankees.

Coming off a difficult, injury-hit 6-6 season, the former World Series MVP blew away the Yankees with 10 strikeouts as the Red Sox earned their second win of the three-game series with New York (5-4).

Mike Cameron had an infield RBI single in the third inning and Marco Scutaro hit a two-RBI double in the seventh for Boston (2-7).

New York ace CC Sabathia left after 5 2/3 innings having allowed one run on nine hits with four walks.

