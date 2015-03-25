Boston U coach Jack Parker faces Merrimack in what could be his last home game after 40 years

Jack Parker was coaching his last home game for Boston University after 40 years on the Terriers' bench.

Or so he hopes.

BU is playing Merrimack in the first round of the Hockey East playoffs. The Terriers won Game 1 on Friday night and could advance to the semifinals at the TD Garden with a second straight victory. With a loss, the teams would play at Agganis Arena again on Sunday.

Parker announced his retirement this week. He'll step down after the postseason. He had 895 career wins entering Saturday night's game — the most for any coach at a single school.

BU has won three NCAA titles and 21 Beanpot tournaments under Parker.