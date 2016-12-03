Boston Red Sox pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez's no-hit bid ended after replay reversal

Eduardo Rodriguez's no-hit bid for the Boston Red Sox has been broken up after a replay reversal with two outs in the eighth inning against the Oakland Athletics.

Marcus Semien reached on an infield single Sunday after Rodriguez stuck out his right leg to knock down a grounder. The left-hander scooped up the ball and threw to first, where Semien initially was ruled out by umpire Laz Diaz.

A's manager Bob Melvin challenged the call, which was overturned after a quick review that took approximately 19 seconds.

Replays clearly showed Semien was safe.

Rodriguez got the final out of the inning, keeping the game scoreless.

Boston right-hander Rick Porcello carried a bid for a perfect game into the sixth inning of an 11-2 victory Saturday. Jake Smolinski broke that one up with a double.

Jon Lester tossed the most recent no-hitter for Boston on May 19, 2008, against Kansas City.

