Double amputee Army veteran runs his fourth Boston Marathon

Retired Army Sgt. Stefan LeRoy has been through it all and, again, on Monday achieved greatness by finishing the Boston Marathon.

LeRoy, who lost both of his legs from an IED blast in Afghanistan in 2012, ran on prosthetic limbs for the fourth time and finished the competition. He appeared on “Fox and Friends” on Tuesday and told host Ainsley Earhardt how he was able to keep going despite the setbacks he’s faced.

“I’ve had some amazing guides along the course. It’s really great to have that support on the course. It is definitely frustrating at times,” LeRoy told Earhardt. “I go through a lot of pain on the course. My residual limbs don’t want to complete a marathon. So I just have to push through and it’s great to have that support and encouragement and that guidance on the course as well.”

LeRoy explained he initially started competing at the Boston Marathon as a hand cyclist in 2013. He said he did hand cycling as a way to stay fit and stay “mentally active.”

This year’s Boston Marathon was different because of the weather, LeRoy said.

“It’s great to have all those crowds back out there who brave the rain at the end and Boston is fantastic for all that amazing support. We were really lucky to have a great day yesterday,” he said.

LeRoy said he hopes to run again next year.

This year's race was won by Kenya's Lawrence Cherono with a time of 2 hours, 7 minutes 57 seconds.