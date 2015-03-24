Boston College beats rival Boston University 3-1, will face Northeastern for Beanpot title

next Image 1 of 2

Ryan Fitzgerald and Kevin Hayes scored, and four-time defending champion Boston College held off archrival Boston University 3-1 Monday night in the opening round of the 62nd annual Beanpot.

The Eagles (20-4-3) will play Northeastern, a 6-0 winner over Harvard, in the championship game next Monday night. Boston College, ranked No. 2 in the country, is looking for its 19th Beanpot title and fifth in a row — which would be one fewer than BU's record six straight from 1995-2000.

Johnny Gaudreau added an empty-net goal and Thatcher Demko made 27 saves for the Eagles, who are 12-0-1 in their last 13 games. The Terriers fell to 1-9-2 in their last 12.