Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Sports
Published
Last Update September 17, 2015

Boston College beats rival Boston University 3-1, will face Northeastern for Beanpot title

By | Associated Press
  • effd898e-Boston College Boston Beanpot Hockey
    Image 1 of 2

    Boston College's Bill Arnold fights Boston University's Doyle Somerby in the second period of the Beanpot college hockey tournament game in Boston, Monday, Feb. 3, 2014. (AP Photo/The Boston Herald, Matthew West) BOSTON GLOBE OUT; METRO BOSTON OUT; MAGS OUT; ONLINE OUT (The Associated Press)

  • 20efba61-Boston College Boston Beanpot Hockey
    Image 2 of 2

    Boston College's Steven Santini checks Boston University's Mike Moran in the Beanpot college hockey tournament game in Boston, Monday, Feb. 3, 2014. (AP Photo/The Boston Herald, Matthew West) BOSTON GLOBE OUT; METRO BOSTON OUT; MAGS OUT; ONLINE OUT (The Associated Press)

BOSTON – Ryan Fitzgerald and Kevin Hayes scored, and four-time defending champion Boston College held off archrival Boston University 3-1 Monday night in the opening round of the 62nd annual Beanpot.

The Eagles (20-4-3) will play Northeastern, a 6-0 winner over Harvard, in the championship game next Monday night. Boston College, ranked No. 2 in the country, is looking for its 19th Beanpot title and fifth in a row — which would be one fewer than BU's record six straight from 1995-2000.

Johnny Gaudreau added an empty-net goal and Thatcher Demko made 27 saves for the Eagles, who are 12-0-1 in their last 13 games. The Terriers fell to 1-9-2 in their last 12.