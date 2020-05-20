Boomer Esiason thinks Bengals need to 'tone down' uniform look: 'They are just horrific'

Former NFL quarterback Boomer Esiason is not a fan of the Cincinnati Bengals present look and thinks his former team needs to “tone it down” big time.

A number of NFL teams have opted to redesign their uniform looks this offseason, including the Los Angeles Rams and the Los Angeles Chargers, and Esiason thinks the Bengals should consider doing the same.

"The one thing I will say is – going into next year – the Bengals are going to have to redo their uniforms. They are just horrific. I don't like them," the four-time Pro Bowler said on his CBS Sports Radio show "Boomer and Gio."

"They've just got too much stuff going on. Too much orange. Too many things happening on that uniform. They need to, like, I want to say — tone it down. It's hard to tone down tiger stripes, but you can."

After going 2-14 last season, Bengals owner Mike Brown was likely more concerned with changing the dynamic on the field and that began with drafting former LSU quarterback Joe Burrow with the first overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft last month.

Esiason, who was drafted by the Bengals in 1984, said that the team should look at college football for some inspiration.

“They just have too many things going on in the uniform. It's gotta be less. I love the way Oklahoma State uses black and orange. ... I wish the Bengals ... maybe Nike designers will steal some of those ideas that they have at Oklahoma State.”

Cincinnati’s season will start Sept. 13 against the Chargers.