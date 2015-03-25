Bonds hits late go-ahead jumper as Florida beats Arkansas 64-59 in SEC women's tournament

Jaterra Bonds scored 17 points, including a jumper with 51 seconds remaining that gave Florida the lead, and the Gators charged back after trailing by 11 points to beat Arkansas 64-59 on Thursday in the SEC tournament.

Bonds' jumper gave Florida (18-13) a 60-59 lead. She added two free throws with 30 seconds remaining as the Gators scored the final six points. Bonds made 10 of 12 free throws.

January Miller had 14 points and Sydney Moss had 13 for Florida, which will play No. 1 seed Tennessee in Friday's first quarterfinal game. Tennessee fans arrived early and made up about half of the crowd.

Dominique Wilson led Arkansas (18-12) with 14 points. Keira Peak and Quistelle Williams each had 12.

Arkansas led 33-30 at halftime and pushed the advantage to 41-30 by scoring the first eight points of the second half.