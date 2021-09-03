Expand / Collapse search
Boise State Broncos
Published

Boise State's Hank Bachmeier appears to join class during lightning delay

UCF came back to defeat Boise State on Thursday night

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Boise State’s opening matchup against Central Florida on Thursday night was briefly delayed by storms rolling through the area and allowed Broncos quarterback Hank Bachmeier to seize the moment.

Bachmeier, a junior from California, used the delay to briefly join one of his classes on Zoom. A picture of him in the virtual classroom went viral before Boise State and UCF began to play. Ray Fang, an assistant professor in the department of management, was hosting the class, the Idaho Statesman reported.

"Rain delay. Thought I’d join to say hello," Bachmeier said in the chat.

The game between the two teams was set to kickoff at 7 p.m. ET but was pushed back nearly three hours due to lightning in the area.

The picture of Bachmeier in the Zoom went viral on social media. He finished the game 25-for-39 with 263 passing yards, two passing touchdowns and an interception.

UCF RALLIES TO BEAT BOISE STATE 36-31

The real story of the game was the Knights’ comeback victory.

Boise State led the game 24-14 at the half, but UCF stormed back in the second half, scoring 16 unanswered points and eventually winning the game 36-31.

Boise State quarterback Hank Bachmeier looks for a receiver as he scrambles during the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against Central Florida on Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

"They’re a bunch of winners — they refuse to let us lose," Central Florida coach Gus Malzahn said after the game.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is the Sports Editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Ryan Gaydos on Twitter @Gaydos_ and if you got a tip you can email Ryan at Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com