Boise State Broncos
Published

Boise State offers fans unique opportunity to attend all home football games with a catch: 'We Win, You Win'

The Broncos went 10-4 in 2022

Joe Morgan
By Joe Morgan | Fox News
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for July 18

The Boise State football program is providing fans with an incentive to purchase tickets to the Broncos' home opener against UCF. 

Director of Athletics Jeramiah Dickey announced the "We Win, You Win" football ticket promotion on Monday, giving fans an opportunity to attend all six of Boise State’s home games during the 2023 college football season for just $125. 

The Broncos run onto the field

Boise State Broncos tight end Kurt Rafdal, #87, leads the team to the field before the start of first half action against the Utah State Aggies at Albertsons Stadium on Nov. 25, 2022 in Boise, Idaho. (Loren Orr/Getty Images)

The catch? Boise State football has to win its home games in order for the fans to get the most bang for their buck. 

For fans who purchase a limited-edition $125 ticket to the Sept. 9 game against UCF, a Broncos' victory assures them a free ticket to Boise State’s next home game against North Dakota. 

The promotion continues throughout the season, with Boise State needing to win its first five home games in order for fans to attend all six games at Albertsons Stadium for just $125. 

"Bronco Nation, here's your opportunity to attend all six home games for $125, that is a heck of a deal," said Dickey. "We believe the 'We Win, You Win' ticket promotion will be a fun way to start the season and hopefully, rewarding as well."

Andy Avalos holds up the Frisco Bowl trophy

Boise State Broncos head coach Andy Avalos holds up the Frisco Bowl trophy after winning the Frisco Bowl between the North Texas Mean Green and the Boise State Broncos on Dec. 17, 2022 at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas. (Matthew Pearce/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The "We Win, You Win" tickets must be purchased by July 25. 

The Broncos are coming off a 10-4 season that ended with a win over North Texas in the Frisco Bowl. 

Boise State went 10-4 in its second season with Andy Avalos as head coach and return 14 starters from the 2022 roster.

A view of the Boise State football field

A view from above the south end zone during a college football game between the Nevada Wolf Pack and the Boise State Broncos on Oct. 2, 2021, at Albertsons Stadium in Boise, Idaho. (Tyler Ingham/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Last week, Avalos was named as one of 21 head coaches on the watch list for the Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year award. 

The Broncos' home schedule also includes visits by San Jose State, Wyoming, New Mexico State and Air Force. 

Joe Morgan is a Sports Reporter for Fox News.