Boise State offers fans unique opportunity to attend all home football games with a catch: 'We Win, You Win'

The Boise State football program is providing fans with an incentive to purchase tickets to the Broncos' home opener against UCF.

Director of Athletics Jeramiah Dickey announced the "We Win, You Win" football ticket promotion on Monday, giving fans an opportunity to attend all six of Boise State’s home games during the 2023 college football season for just $125.

The catch? Boise State football has to win its home games in order for the fans to get the most bang for their buck.

For fans who purchase a limited-edition $125 ticket to the Sept. 9 game against UCF , a Broncos' victory assures them a free ticket to Boise State’s next home game against North Dakota.

The promotion continues throughout the season, with Boise State needing to win its first five home games in order for fans to attend all six games at Albertsons Stadium for just $125.

"Bronco Nation, here's your opportunity to attend all six home games for $125, that is a heck of a deal," said Dickey. "We believe the 'We Win, You Win' ticket promotion will be a fun way to start the season and hopefully, rewarding as well."

The "We Win, You Win" tickets must be purchased by July 25.

The Broncos are coming off a 10-4 season that ended with a win over North Texas in the Frisco Bowl.

Boise State went 10-4 in its second season with Andy Avalos as head coach and return 14 starters from the 2022 roster.

Last week, Avalos was named as one of 21 head coaches on the watch list for the Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year award.