Boise State introduces homegrown Bryan Harsin as new coach;

Bryan Harsin says it didn't take long to begin thinking of about being the head coach for his hometown team.

Boise State officials formally introduced the former player and assistant coach Friday as the new head coach of the Broncos.

Harsin accepted the job Wednesday, ending the search for Chris Petersen's successor.

Harsin said his new job is a dream come true. But he said it's also a chance to give back to the program and take the Broncos to the next level.

Petersen led Boise State to 92 victories in eight years. Harsin served as offensive coordinator for four of those seasons before leaving for Texas. He led Arkansas State to a 7-5 record this season in his first as a head coach.