Bohn to begin defense of Zurich Classic title

Jason Bohn begins his defense of his Zurich Classic of New Orleans title on Thursday, hoping to find some magic from a year ago.

He set a scoring record last year at TPC of Louisiana with an 18-under 270 in a two-shot win over Jeff Overton. He opened with a 65 in 2010 and held onto the lead.

Yet Bohn's game has waned after the win. In the second half of last year, he entered 17 tournaments but missed the cut in six. His best finish was a tie for 13th at the Crown Plaza Invitational at Colonial.

Officials say the field will be the tournament's best in a decade, featuring three of the world's top 10-ranked players, including Luke Donald, reigning U.S. Open champion Graeme McDowell and Steve Stricker.