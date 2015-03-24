Bobcats sign Hamilton to 10-day contract

Charlotte, NC (SportsNetwork.com) - The Charlotte Bobcats signed center Justin Hamilton to a 10-day contract on Tuesday.

Hamilton joins the Bobcats from the Sioux Falls Skyforce of the NBA D-League.

In 37 games played for the Skyforce this season, the 7-foot Hamilton is averaging 19.3 points, 9.2 rebounds and 2.0 blocks. He has scored in double figures 34 times, including 21 games of 20 points or more and three contests with 30 points or more, and recorded 16 games with double-figure rebounds, tallying 16 double-doubles.

Hamilton was selected by the Philadelphia 76ers with the 45th overall pick in the 2012 NBA Draft before having his rights traded to the Miami Heat. He spent the 2012-13 season playing internationally, first for KK Cibona in Croatia and later for VEF Riga in Latvia.