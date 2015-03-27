Bobcats hope to halt franchise-record skid against Sixers

The Charlotte Bobcats try to avoid a 15th straight loss this evening when they welcome the Philadelphia 76ers to Time Warner Cable Arena.

Charlotte established a new club record for futility on Saturday, as it dropped a 111-86 decision to the Los Angeles Clippers.

Kemba Walker continued his impressive rookie campaign, pacing Charlotte with 19 points. Corey Maggette, making his first start since a hamstring strain shelved him in early January, added 12 and six rebounds and Tyrus Thomas had 11 points off the bench for the Bobcats, who haven't won since beating Golden State on January 14.

"In the fourth quarter I thought we picked it up and played a little bit better," Bobcats coach Paul Silas said. "But that's about it. We did not shoot the ball well. We did not defend well. When you start games, have open looks and cannot make shots, it's a real problem."

Things have been really ugly lately, as the Bobcats have been outscored by an average of 24.9 points over their last six games.

"We're just not playing hard as a group," said Maggette. "We're just not doing the right things right. Ultimately we need to make shots. We're shooting like 32 percent as a group and that���s not going to cut it, especially against a good team."

The Sixers, meanwhile, snapped a two-game slide on Saturday, as Jrue Holiday led a balanced Philadelphia attack with 20 points in a 99-84 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Lou Williams added 19 points, Thaddeus Young had 16, Elton Brand dropped in 11, and Jodie Meeks and Nikola Vucevic each contributed 10, helping the Sixers win for the seventh time in their last 10 tries.

"It was a big bounce-back game for us. We had to have it," said Brand. "It was as much of a must-win as we've had this season. We lost two tough games in a row, so we wanted to win this game."

A win tonight would make the Sixers the fourth team this season to reach 20 wins, a feat they didn't accomplish last season until game No. 45.

"Our goal was to get to 20 wins before we get to 10 losses," head coach Doug Collins said. "That would be a hell of a start."

Philly beat the Bobcats back on January 27 and has won three of the last four meetings. However, the home team in this series has won five straight and eight of the last nine.